All apartments in Nocatee
Find more places like 331 Princess Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
331 Princess Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:46 PM

331 Princess Drive

331 Princess Drive · (904) 295-1262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nocatee
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

331 Princess Drive, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Enjoy the Nocatee lifestyle with this stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home!
Split level home with all bedrooms upstairs and a bonus loft. Living room, kitchen and formal dining / living room, half bath and office are all 1st floor. Office has beautiful built ins with granite top and the glass french doors add a stunning touch. Master bedroom has attached master bath suite offering his and her sinks, relaxing garden tun, walk in shower and huge walk in closets. Kitchen is a dream with dark wood cabinets set against granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Food prep island can also be used as a breakfast bar or extra countertop space. Kitchen overlooks the family room and has plenty of room for an eat in area. Sliding glass doors lead out to the large, private back yard. Back patio is made up of pavers and has a seating area. Plantation shutters throughout home! Paver driveway leads to the 3 car garage. Kelly Pointe at Nocatee is a desired community offering A+ schools and resort style amenities.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Princess Drive have any available units?
331 Princess Drive has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 331 Princess Drive have?
Some of 331 Princess Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 Princess Drive currently offering any rent specials?
331 Princess Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Princess Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 331 Princess Drive is pet friendly.
Does 331 Princess Drive offer parking?
Yes, 331 Princess Drive does offer parking.
Does 331 Princess Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 Princess Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Princess Drive have a pool?
No, 331 Princess Drive does not have a pool.
Does 331 Princess Drive have accessible units?
No, 331 Princess Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Princess Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 Princess Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 331 Princess Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 331 Princess Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 331 Princess Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081

Similar Pages

Nocatee 1 BedroomsNocatee 2 Bedrooms
Nocatee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNocatee 3 Bedrooms
Nocatee Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity