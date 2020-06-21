331 Princess Drive

Amenities

Enjoy the Nocatee lifestyle with this stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home!

Split level home with all bedrooms upstairs and a bonus loft. Living room, kitchen and formal dining / living room, half bath and office are all 1st floor. Office has beautiful built ins with granite top and the glass french doors add a stunning touch. Master bedroom has attached master bath suite offering his and her sinks, relaxing garden tun, walk in shower and huge walk in closets. Kitchen is a dream with dark wood cabinets set against granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Food prep island can also be used as a breakfast bar or extra countertop space. Kitchen overlooks the family room and has plenty of room for an eat in area. Sliding glass doors lead out to the large, private back yard. Back patio is made up of pavers and has a seating area. Plantation shutters throughout home! Paver driveway leads to the 3 car garage. Kelly Pointe at Nocatee is a desired community offering A+ schools and resort style amenities.



