Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Short walk to Beach! Private 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a tranquil backyard! Beautiful home with lots of space! Master bedroom has a queen bed, on suite bath and lots of closet space. Guest rooms feature a queen, 2 twins and a futon. Get cozy in the family room and keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable. Cook a nice meal after your walk on the beach in the large open kitchen with granite counter tops. This home is the perfect home for a winter escape!

Garage and washer/dryer in home.

Available for January, February and March!

To book your vacation today visit http://www.keyesvacationrentals.com/vrp/rentals/prop1070.htm