All apartments in New Smyrna Beach
Find more places like 443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Smyrna Beach, FL
/
443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204
Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:33 AM

443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204

443 Bouchelle Island Boulevard · (386) 236-7870
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Smyrna Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

443 Bouchelle Island Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1328 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Fully furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on Bouchelle Island, just $2,500/mo. This beautifully appointed, second floor condo is pet friendly (under 20 lbs) and features a spacious living and dining area that opens up to the large screened lanai, a fully equipped kitchen, two large bedrooms and an in-unit laundry. The master bedroom has direct access to the lanai, a king-sized bed, double vanity and a step in shower. The second bedroom has a queen-sized bed and direct access to the hall bath, which has a tub/shower combo. All utilities and taxes are included. Open parking with 2 allocated spaces.

Bouchelle Island is a unique community located in the Intracoastal, just minutes from the beach and the areas finest dining, shopping and arts districts. The community features a 3,100 foot riverwalk promenade, an 18-hole chip and putt golf course, 2 pools, 2 lighted tennis courts, lighted shuffleboard court, fishing-pier, 2 outdoor gas grills and a 3,000 sq. ft. clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204 have any available units?
443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204 have?
Some of 443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204 currently offering any rent specials?
443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204 is pet friendly.
Does 443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204 offer parking?
Yes, 443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204 offers parking.
Does 443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204 have a pool?
Yes, 443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204 has a pool.
Does 443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204 have accessible units?
No, 443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lyme Stone Ranch
10101 Lymestone Ct
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Similar Pages

New Smyrna Beach 1 BedroomsNew Smyrna Beach 2 Bedrooms
New Smyrna Beach 3 BedroomsNew Smyrna Beach Apartments with Balconies
New Smyrna Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLDoctor Phillips, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FL
Orange City, FLFern Park, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FLHolly Hill, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLMeadow Woods, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity