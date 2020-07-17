443 Bouchelle Dr Apt 204

Amenities

Fully furnished, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on Bouchelle Island, just $2,500/mo. This beautifully appointed, second floor condo is pet friendly (under 20 lbs) and features a spacious living and dining area that opens up to the large screened lanai, a fully equipped kitchen, two large bedrooms and an in-unit laundry. The master bedroom has direct access to the lanai, a king-sized bed, double vanity and a step in shower. The second bedroom has a queen-sized bed and direct access to the hall bath, which has a tub/shower combo. All utilities and taxes are included. Open parking with 2 allocated spaces.



Bouchelle Island is a unique community located in the Intracoastal, just minutes from the beach and the areas finest dining, shopping and arts districts. The community features a 3,100 foot riverwalk promenade, an 18-hole chip and putt golf course, 2 pools, 2 lighted tennis courts, lighted shuffleboard court, fishing-pier, 2 outdoor gas grills and a 3,000 sq. ft. clubhouse.