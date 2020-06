Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Beautiful oceanfront condo! This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is furnished with a king bed in the bedroom with an on suite bathroom and queen size sofa bed in the living room. Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable. Nice views and beautifully decorated, flat screen TV's. Heated pool! Walk to Beach! Laundry facilities on premises. Great beach getaway! Don�??t forget your flip flops!

