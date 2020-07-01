All apartments in New Port Richey
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

7426 Chapel Ave

7426 Chapel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7426 Chapel Avenue, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Te La Heights

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Charming Completely renovated Home in Downtown - Property Id: 238271

This CHARMING 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is centrally located just blocks from the beautiful Downtown New Port Richey area and just a five minute stroll to the Cotee River! This stylish home was completely redesigned and renovated from top to bottom and features an open floor concept with impeccable finishes throughout. Durable luxury water proof laminate flooring adds character to the living and dining area complimenting the beautiful granite counters and modern colonial cabinets. The open plan makes this spacious family room and kitchen area a more enjoyable atmosphere for gatherings or entertaining. Plush upgraded carpet in all three bedrooms enhances the comfort of living. Additional features include a new roof, new windows, complete electrical wiring and panel, new plumbing and A/C System. Huge fenced backyard! There's nothing left to improve or add...absolutely turn key!...this home won't last long, especially with the demand of downtown living!
Note...NO CATS/NO SMOKING/NO LARGE DOG
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238271
Property Id 238271

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5619452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7426 Chapel Ave have any available units?
7426 Chapel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 7426 Chapel Ave have?
Some of 7426 Chapel Ave's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7426 Chapel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7426 Chapel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7426 Chapel Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7426 Chapel Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7426 Chapel Ave offer parking?
No, 7426 Chapel Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7426 Chapel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7426 Chapel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7426 Chapel Ave have a pool?
No, 7426 Chapel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7426 Chapel Ave have accessible units?
No, 7426 Chapel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7426 Chapel Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7426 Chapel Ave has units with dishwashers.

