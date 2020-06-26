All apartments in New Port Richey
New Port Richey, FL
7250 COURT DRIVE
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

7250 COURT DRIVE

7250 Court Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7250 Court Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Jasmine Court

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxuriously appointed 2-story, 2012 construction home in the Jasmine Court subdivision of New Port Richey. 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath plus oversized bonus room home on a private lot with a large elevated wood deck. Open floor plan with spacious ceilings make this home fell much bigger than its 2,985 square feet of living area. The massive great room or bonus room areas are perfect for entertaining, relaxing, or just spending time with the family. Kitchen has beautiful finishes with hardwood cabinets, granite counter tops, and a breakfast bar that opens to living/great room. The master suite has large walk in closets, volume ceilings and a master bath with walk in shower and jetted garden tub. 2-Car Garage is on first floor and all living space on second floor. Besides being walking distance to Hwy 19, bus routes and shopping, this home is minutes from waterfront restaurants, shopping, entertainment and recreational areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7250 COURT DRIVE have any available units?
7250 COURT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 7250 COURT DRIVE have?
Some of 7250 COURT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7250 COURT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7250 COURT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7250 COURT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7250 COURT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 7250 COURT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7250 COURT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7250 COURT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7250 COURT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7250 COURT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7250 COURT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7250 COURT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7250 COURT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7250 COURT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7250 COURT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
