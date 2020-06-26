7250 COURT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Luxuriously appointed 2-story, 2012 construction home in the Jasmine Court subdivision of New Port Richey. 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath plus oversized bonus room home on a private lot with a large elevated wood deck. Open floor plan with spacious ceilings make this home fell much bigger than its 2,985 square feet of living area. The massive great room or bonus room areas are perfect for entertaining, relaxing, or just spending time with the family. Kitchen has beautiful finishes with hardwood cabinets, granite counter tops, and a breakfast bar that opens to living/great room. The master suite has large walk in closets, volume ceilings and a master bath with walk in shower and jetted garden tub. 2-Car Garage is on first floor and all living space on second floor. Besides being walking distance to Hwy 19, bus routes and shopping, this home is minutes from waterfront restaurants, shopping, entertainment and recreational areas.