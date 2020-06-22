7138 Oelsner St

Amenities

A Charming Bungalow beautifully decorated! Available Aug 1st!! This gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home available for rent! It features tile flooring throughout the home, spacious rooms, and a separate dining area off the kitchen. Spacious back room for storage. The screened in lanai looks out to the pool and beautiful backyard with outdoor seating. Quick access to the Green Key Beach, downtown New Port Richey, parks, shopping, grocery stores, and so much more! Lease available for 7 month! Screening check is required! Call today to schedule a showing!