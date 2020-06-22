All apartments in New Port Richey
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

7138 Oelsner St

7138 Oelsner Street · (813) 906-9417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7138 Oelsner Street, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Gulf Coast Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1168 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
A Charming Bungalow beautifully decorated! Available Aug 1st!! This gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home available for rent! It features tile flooring throughout the home, spacious rooms, and a separate dining area off the kitchen. Spacious back room for storage. The screened in lanai looks out to the pool and beautiful backyard with outdoor seating. Quick access to the Green Key Beach, downtown New Port Richey, parks, shopping, grocery stores, and so much more! Lease available for 7 month! Screening check is required! Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7138 Oelsner St have any available units?
7138 Oelsner St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 7138 Oelsner St have?
Some of 7138 Oelsner St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7138 Oelsner St currently offering any rent specials?
7138 Oelsner St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7138 Oelsner St pet-friendly?
No, 7138 Oelsner St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 7138 Oelsner St offer parking?
No, 7138 Oelsner St does not offer parking.
Does 7138 Oelsner St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7138 Oelsner St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7138 Oelsner St have a pool?
Yes, 7138 Oelsner St has a pool.
Does 7138 Oelsner St have accessible units?
No, 7138 Oelsner St does not have accessible units.
Does 7138 Oelsner St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7138 Oelsner St does not have units with dishwashers.
