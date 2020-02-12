6936 GRAND BOULEVARD

Amenities

dishwasher pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Check out these views! Sunsets for days. Location! Location! Location!!!!!! If you can live and vacation in paradise, why wouldn't you??? Wake up and enjoy your morning coffee with views of the Cotee River. Chances are you will see birds, ducks, otters, manatees, dolphins, and plenty of fish right from your dock. 15 minute boat ride to wide open Gulf. Stop at one of many Port Richey's waterfront restaurants for a drink on the way. Bike down to historical NPR and enjoy the nightlife. Golf cart friendly neighborhood. This 2 story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom pool home is just minutes away from beaches, Sims Park, and some of Tampa's Best Restaurants. Furnishings are optional. Call today for more details.