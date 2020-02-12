All apartments in New Port Richey
6936 GRAND BOULEVARD
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

6936 GRAND BOULEVARD

6936 Grand Boulevard · (727) 514-9590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6936 Grand Boulevard, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Town of New Port Richey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1878 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Check out these views! Sunsets for days. Location! Location! Location!!!!!! If you can live and vacation in paradise, why wouldn't you??? Wake up and enjoy your morning coffee with views of the Cotee River. Chances are you will see birds, ducks, otters, manatees, dolphins, and plenty of fish right from your dock. 15 minute boat ride to wide open Gulf. Stop at one of many Port Richey's waterfront restaurants for a drink on the way. Bike down to historical NPR and enjoy the nightlife. Golf cart friendly neighborhood. This 2 story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom pool home is just minutes away from beaches, Sims Park, and some of Tampa's Best Restaurants. Furnishings are optional. Call today for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6936 GRAND BOULEVARD have any available units?
6936 GRAND BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 6936 GRAND BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6936 GRAND BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6936 GRAND BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6936 GRAND BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6936 GRAND BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6936 GRAND BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 6936 GRAND BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 6936 GRAND BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 6936 GRAND BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6936 GRAND BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6936 GRAND BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 6936 GRAND BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 6936 GRAND BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6936 GRAND BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6936 GRAND BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6936 GRAND BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
