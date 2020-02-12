All apartments in New Port Richey
6926 Julia Ct 6926
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

6926 Julia Ct 6926

6926 Julia Ct · No Longer Available
Location

6926 Julia Ct, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Town of New Port Richey

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Near Downtown - Property Id: 130905

Call us today for more info - 727-300-9881

$800 rent
$40 water/sewer/trash

Brand New Roofs. NEW FLOORING. Brand New Interior and Exterior Paint.

The Julia Court Cottages are a mile to New Port Richey's Main Street which features a yesteryear motif with cafes, boutiques, antique shoppes, and a riverfront park. Just two miles to Green Key Park and Beach on the Gulf, two miles to a large Publix shopping center, two and a half miles to a Gulfview Square Mall with a Dilliards, Sears, Penny's, Burdines-Macy's, Best Buy, Old Navy, Victoria's Secret, and Sam Selzer's Steakhouse, and just a little more than one and a half miles to a Super Walmart.

Apartment Includes:
-1 Bedrooms
-1 Bath
-Kitchen
-Dining Room
-Living Room
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130905
Property Id 130905

(RLNE5381363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6926 Julia Ct 6926 have any available units?
6926 Julia Ct 6926 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
Is 6926 Julia Ct 6926 currently offering any rent specials?
6926 Julia Ct 6926 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6926 Julia Ct 6926 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6926 Julia Ct 6926 is pet friendly.
Does 6926 Julia Ct 6926 offer parking?
No, 6926 Julia Ct 6926 does not offer parking.
Does 6926 Julia Ct 6926 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6926 Julia Ct 6926 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6926 Julia Ct 6926 have a pool?
No, 6926 Julia Ct 6926 does not have a pool.
Does 6926 Julia Ct 6926 have accessible units?
No, 6926 Julia Ct 6926 does not have accessible units.
Does 6926 Julia Ct 6926 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6926 Julia Ct 6926 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6926 Julia Ct 6926 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6926 Julia Ct 6926 does not have units with air conditioning.

