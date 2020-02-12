6926 Julia Ct 6926

Amenities

refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Near Downtown - Property Id: 130905



Call us today for more info - 727-300-9881



$800 rent

$40 water/sewer/trash



Brand New Roofs. NEW FLOORING. Brand New Interior and Exterior Paint.



The Julia Court Cottages are a mile to New Port Richey's Main Street which features a yesteryear motif with cafes, boutiques, antique shoppes, and a riverfront park. Just two miles to Green Key Park and Beach on the Gulf, two miles to a large Publix shopping center, two and a half miles to a Gulfview Square Mall with a Dilliards, Sears, Penny's, Burdines-Macy's, Best Buy, Old Navy, Victoria's Secret, and Sam Selzer's Steakhouse, and just a little more than one and a half miles to a Super Walmart.



Apartment Includes:

-1 Bedrooms

-1 Bath

-Kitchen

-Dining Room

-Living Room

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130905

Property Id 130905



(RLNE5381363)