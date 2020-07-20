All apartments in New Port Richey
Find more places like 6920 Julia Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Port Richey, FL
/
6920 Julia Ct
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

6920 Julia Ct

6920 Julia Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Port Richey
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6920 Julia Court, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Town of New Port Richey

Amenities

pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Near Downtown - Property Id: 130905

Brand New Roofs. Brand New Porcelain Tile. Brand New Interior and Exterior Paint.

The Julia Court Cottages are a mile to New Port Richey's Main Street which features a yesteryear motif with cafes, boutiques, antique shoppes, and a riverfront park. Just two miles to Green Key Park and Beach on the Gulf, two miles to a large Publix shopping center, two and a half miles to a Gulfview Square Mall with a Dilliards, Sears, Penny's, Burdines-Macy's, Best Buy, Old Navy, Victoria's Secret, and Sam Selzer's Steakhouse, and just a little more than one and a half miles to a Super Walmart.

Apartment Includes:
-1 Bedrooms
-1 Bath
-Kitchen
-Dining Room
-Living Room
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130905p
Property Id 130905

(RLNE5138713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6920 Julia Ct have any available units?
6920 Julia Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
Is 6920 Julia Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6920 Julia Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6920 Julia Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6920 Julia Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6920 Julia Ct offer parking?
No, 6920 Julia Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6920 Julia Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6920 Julia Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6920 Julia Ct have a pool?
No, 6920 Julia Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6920 Julia Ct have accessible units?
No, 6920 Julia Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6920 Julia Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6920 Julia Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6920 Julia Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6920 Julia Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln
New Port Richey, FL 34653

Similar Pages

New Port Richey 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Port Richey 2 Bedroom Apartments
New Port Richey Apartments with BalconiesNew Port Richey Dog Friendly Apartments
New Port Richey Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLGibsonton, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College