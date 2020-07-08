6900 FOREST AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry pool

This 2 bedroom 1 bath apt is just starting some renovation photos to follow in a short period of time but these are pictures before. It faces North Bay Hospital has a back yard and shared patio in back and a small patio in front. It also shares a laundry room with neighbor with it's own stackable washer/dryer. The newly remodeled rec center is 2 blocks away and has 3 pools as well as many other rec center amenities a gym and basketball courts and pickle ball. Walking distance to dining and shopping. One extra it could be an opportunity for a mother in law apt next door attached under same roof. Just a thought. Most downtown amenities are in walking distance.