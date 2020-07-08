6900 Forest Avenue, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Massachusetts Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
pool
This 2 bedroom 1 bath apt is just starting some renovation photos to follow in a short period of time but these are pictures before. It faces North Bay Hospital has a back yard and shared patio in back and a small patio in front. It also shares a laundry room with neighbor with it's own stackable washer/dryer. The newly remodeled rec center is 2 blocks away and has 3 pools as well as many other rec center amenities a gym and basketball courts and pickle ball. Walking distance to dining and shopping. One extra it could be an opportunity for a mother in law apt next door attached under same roof. Just a thought. Most downtown amenities are in walking distance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6900 FOREST AVENUE have any available units?
6900 FOREST AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.