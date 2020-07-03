6509 Springflower Dr 13

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Age 55+ Gated Community at Sunnybrook Condominiums - Property Id: 176648



Ground floor fully furnished Condominium apartment. Central A/C and Heating.



Master bedroom with brand new Queen bed, Armoire, Dresser and 2 night tables with lamps, Ceiling fan and large closet with shelf. Wonderful view of pond and lighted water fountain from the Master bedroom.



Guest room has a full bed,dresser with mirror,closet and night table with lamp. Living room has matching sofa bed,love seat and chair, coffee table & matching end table.



Kitchen includes washer & dryer, refrigerator, microwave,coffee brewer,toaster,stove & oven, dish washer & sink. plenty of cabinet and storage space.



Back porch has a table and 2 chairs and windows that can be opened or closed for different seasons or temperatures. There's also a storage closet in the porch area. Beautiful view of the pond and lit fountain in the night.



One private & covered parking space is included with the Condo rental.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5370250)