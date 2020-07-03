All apartments in New Port Richey
Find more places like 6509 Springflower Dr 13.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Port Richey, FL
/
6509 Springflower Dr 13
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

6509 Springflower Dr 13

6509 Spring Flower Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Port Richey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6509 Spring Flower Dr, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Sunnybrook Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Age 55+ Gated Community at Sunnybrook Condominiums - Property Id: 176648

Ground floor fully furnished Condominium apartment. Central A/C and Heating.

Master bedroom with brand new Queen bed, Armoire, Dresser and 2 night tables with lamps, Ceiling fan and large closet with shelf. Wonderful view of pond and lighted water fountain from the Master bedroom.

Guest room has a full bed,dresser with mirror,closet and night table with lamp. Living room has matching sofa bed,love seat and chair, coffee table & matching end table.

Kitchen includes washer & dryer, refrigerator, microwave,coffee brewer,toaster,stove & oven, dish washer & sink. plenty of cabinet and storage space.

Back porch has a table and 2 chairs and windows that can be opened or closed for different seasons or temperatures. There's also a storage closet in the porch area. Beautiful view of the pond and lit fountain in the night.

One private & covered parking space is included with the Condo rental.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176648
Property Id 176648

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5370250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6509 Springflower Dr 13 have any available units?
6509 Springflower Dr 13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 6509 Springflower Dr 13 have?
Some of 6509 Springflower Dr 13's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6509 Springflower Dr 13 currently offering any rent specials?
6509 Springflower Dr 13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6509 Springflower Dr 13 pet-friendly?
No, 6509 Springflower Dr 13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 6509 Springflower Dr 13 offer parking?
Yes, 6509 Springflower Dr 13 offers parking.
Does 6509 Springflower Dr 13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6509 Springflower Dr 13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6509 Springflower Dr 13 have a pool?
No, 6509 Springflower Dr 13 does not have a pool.
Does 6509 Springflower Dr 13 have accessible units?
No, 6509 Springflower Dr 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 6509 Springflower Dr 13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6509 Springflower Dr 13 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln
New Port Richey, FL 34653

Similar Pages

New Port Richey 1 BedroomsNew Port Richey 2 Bedrooms
New Port Richey Apartments with BalconyNew Port Richey Dog Friendly Apartments
New Port Richey Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College