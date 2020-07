Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Located in downtown New Port Richey. BRAND NEW home located along a quiet street. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home features a split floor plan. The kitchen features an eat-in area with a breakfast nook and plenty of cabinet space! The great room is light and open. The backyard has a porch with plenty of space and is the perfect place to entertain. Call today before it is gone!