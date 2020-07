Amenities

Beautiful Downtown New Port Richey! Across from Public Boat Ramp! 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom. Real hardwood floors! sorry no pets because their nails will damage the original floors. Great home! So cute! Walk to parades and all things on Main Street! Golf carts are welcome to this neighborhood! New Stove! New Fridge! Must have good credit and rental history.

Great location! to Parades, Park and Downtown restaurants and Bars!

Front building and storage shed only