New Port Richey, FL
6251 MONTANA AVENUE
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

6251 MONTANA AVENUE

6251 Montana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6251 Montana Avenue, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Town of New Port Richey

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome home! Come take a look at this charming 3/2 property. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space and a desk area. Ample dining room perfect for entertaining large gatherings. Big living room with built-in entertainment center and bookshelves. Huge Master bedroom with master bath. Master bath features a stand-up shower, skylight, and laundry room. Spacious bedrooms. Huge fenced back yard with shed. Property has alley access for additional parking. Great location. A short drive or walking distance to downtown New Port Richey, Sims Park, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and beaches. At this price, it won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6251 MONTANA AVENUE have any available units?
6251 MONTANA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 6251 MONTANA AVENUE have?
Some of 6251 MONTANA AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6251 MONTANA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6251 MONTANA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6251 MONTANA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6251 MONTANA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 6251 MONTANA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6251 MONTANA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6251 MONTANA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6251 MONTANA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6251 MONTANA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6251 MONTANA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6251 MONTANA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6251 MONTANA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6251 MONTANA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6251 MONTANA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
