6251 MONTANA AVENUE

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome home! Come take a look at this charming 3/2 property. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space and a desk area. Ample dining room perfect for entertaining large gatherings. Big living room with built-in entertainment center and bookshelves. Huge Master bedroom with master bath. Master bath features a stand-up shower, skylight, and laundry room. Spacious bedrooms. Huge fenced back yard with shed. Property has alley access for additional parking. Great location. A short drive or walking distance to downtown New Port Richey, Sims Park, shopping, entertainment, restaurants, and beaches. At this price, it won't last.