6216 6th Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bath 1 car garage home centrally located New Port Richey. This open-floor plan home features Brand New Tile flooring throughout the home as well as new interior paint. Enter to the large living room area and continue through the dining room to the kitchen that features brand new appliances. The master bedroom is located at the rear of the home and has its own full private bath, french doors leading out to covered and screened patio, and its own entrance to the garage as well. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are large and a share a 2nd hall bath. Don't miss out!

$1095 Monthly Rent

$1095 Deposit

Call Johana 813333233 view the youtube video

https://youtu.be/myXIpTazYdc