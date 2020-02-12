All apartments in New Port Richey
New Port Richey, FL
6216 6th Ave
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:44 AM

6216 6th Ave

6216 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6216 6th Avenue, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Tanglewood Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 full bath 1 car garage home centrally located New Port Richey. This open-floor plan home features Brand New Tile flooring throughout the home as well as new interior paint. Enter to the large living room area and continue through the dining room to the kitchen that features brand new appliances. The master bedroom is located at the rear of the home and has its own full private bath, french doors leading out to covered and screened patio, and its own entrance to the garage as well. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are large and a share a 2nd hall bath. Don't miss out!
$1095 Monthly Rent
$1095 Deposit
Call Johana 813333233 view the youtube video
https://youtu.be/myXIpTazYdc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6216 6th Ave have any available units?
6216 6th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 6216 6th Ave have?
Some of 6216 6th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6216 6th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6216 6th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6216 6th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6216 6th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6216 6th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6216 6th Ave offers parking.
Does 6216 6th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6216 6th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6216 6th Ave have a pool?
No, 6216 6th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6216 6th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6216 6th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6216 6th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6216 6th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
