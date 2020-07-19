6200 SAPPHIRE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Conveniently located down the street from New Port Richey Recreation and Aquatic Center, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital, downtown New Port Richey, dining, shopping, the public library, and so much more! This beautiful fully furnished home has been completely remodeled inside with new paint, new flooring, new kitchen, new bathrooms, the list goes on. There is a nice shaded backyard with a screened lanai and a fenced yard. There are 3 bedrooms, one in which could be used as a family room/office/bedroom with its own full bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms have ample closet space and share the 2nd bathroom. Do not miss this great home! Basic cable and internet service included in the rent. Memberships are available for recreation and aquatic center for a fee. Contact center for more info. Short term or long term leases are available. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS!!