New Port Richey, FL
6200 SAPPHIRE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6200 SAPPHIRE DRIVE

6200 Sapphire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6200 Sapphire Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Golden Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Conveniently located down the street from New Port Richey Recreation and Aquatic Center, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital, downtown New Port Richey, dining, shopping, the public library, and so much more! This beautiful fully furnished home has been completely remodeled inside with new paint, new flooring, new kitchen, new bathrooms, the list goes on. There is a nice shaded backyard with a screened lanai and a fenced yard. There are 3 bedrooms, one in which could be used as a family room/office/bedroom with its own full bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms have ample closet space and share the 2nd bathroom. Do not miss this great home! Basic cable and internet service included in the rent. Memberships are available for recreation and aquatic center for a fee. Contact center for more info. Short term or long term leases are available. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6200 SAPPHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
6200 SAPPHIRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 6200 SAPPHIRE DRIVE have?
Some of 6200 SAPPHIRE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6200 SAPPHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6200 SAPPHIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6200 SAPPHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6200 SAPPHIRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 6200 SAPPHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6200 SAPPHIRE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6200 SAPPHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6200 SAPPHIRE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6200 SAPPHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6200 SAPPHIRE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6200 SAPPHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6200 SAPPHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6200 SAPPHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6200 SAPPHIRE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
