Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:40 AM

6023 FLORIDA AVENUE

6023 Florida Avenue · (727) 835-3140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6023 Florida Avenue, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Town of New Port Richey

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Cute & cozy cottage in the heart of downtown New Port Richey. The bright yellow paint scheme calls your attention to this clean & simple charming property. It sits on a larger lot with plenty of parking for company in the backyard via the service road entry. The carport could substitute for a large covered patio. This property has a shed for tenant use, solid wood front door with storm door, & all tile & wood laminate flooring. Better yet, the enclosed Florida sun room could be an easy second bedroom or a bonus room. It has rear entry access for privacy & the laundry room (with a stackable washer & dryer set) has closet space too. Don't forget you are centrally located adjacent to local boutique shops, bars, hospital, fire station, & all the events that happen in the downtown area. This gem of a home does not disappoint. No pets please. Fireplace is for decoration only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6023 FLORIDA AVENUE have any available units?
6023 FLORIDA AVENUE has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 6023 FLORIDA AVENUE have?
Some of 6023 FLORIDA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6023 FLORIDA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6023 FLORIDA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6023 FLORIDA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6023 FLORIDA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 6023 FLORIDA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6023 FLORIDA AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 6023 FLORIDA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6023 FLORIDA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6023 FLORIDA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6023 FLORIDA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6023 FLORIDA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6023 FLORIDA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6023 FLORIDA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6023 FLORIDA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
