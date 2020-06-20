6023 FLORIDA AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport ceiling fan fireplace

Cute & cozy cottage in the heart of downtown New Port Richey. The bright yellow paint scheme calls your attention to this clean & simple charming property. It sits on a larger lot with plenty of parking for company in the backyard via the service road entry. The carport could substitute for a large covered patio. This property has a shed for tenant use, solid wood front door with storm door, & all tile & wood laminate flooring. Better yet, the enclosed Florida sun room could be an easy second bedroom or a bonus room. It has rear entry access for privacy & the laundry room (with a stackable washer & dryer set) has closet space too. Don't forget you are centrally located adjacent to local boutique shops, bars, hospital, fire station, & all the events that happen in the downtown area. This gem of a home does not disappoint. No pets please. Fireplace is for decoration only.