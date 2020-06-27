5850 MONTANA AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in the heart of downtown New Port Richey! This historical home was built in 1927 and features the original pine wood floors, open floor plan with volume ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, and a large formal dining room! Oversized detached garage allows for plenty of storage and space for your hobbies with a fenced in backyard. Screened in utility room at the rear of the home allows space for your full size washer and dryer. There is also a whole house gas powered generator for use during power outage emergencies. Priceless during hurricane season! The city of New Port Richey is a golf cart friendly city! With this unique Key West style home located just two blocks from Main Street and Grand Blvd, you're within walking distance or a quick golf cart ride to the new Sims Park, public boat ramp, the NPR Recreation and Aquatic Center, restaurants, shopping, bars & nightlife, and all that our downtown has to offer! Please note that the bathroom is a Jack n Jill style connecting bedrooms 1 and 2. Pets will be considered. Total move in costs include, $40 per adult application fee, refundable security deposit of $1,400, first month's rent of $1,295 (prorated if move in date is not the 1st), $250 refundable pet fee if applicable, and no last month's rent collected. Tenant screenings that show recent rental evictions will not be able to be approved. All other screening results are reviewed case by case. Call with questions or for your private showing today!