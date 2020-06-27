All apartments in New Port Richey
Home
/
New Port Richey, FL
/
5850 MONTANA AVENUE
Last updated September 17 2019 at 11:10 AM

5850 MONTANA AVENUE

5850 Montana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5850 Montana Avenue, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Town of New Port Richey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in the heart of downtown New Port Richey! This historical home was built in 1927 and features the original pine wood floors, open floor plan with volume ceilings, a wood burning fireplace, and a large formal dining room! Oversized detached garage allows for plenty of storage and space for your hobbies with a fenced in backyard. Screened in utility room at the rear of the home allows space for your full size washer and dryer. There is also a whole house gas powered generator for use during power outage emergencies. Priceless during hurricane season! The city of New Port Richey is a golf cart friendly city! With this unique Key West style home located just two blocks from Main Street and Grand Blvd, you're within walking distance or a quick golf cart ride to the new Sims Park, public boat ramp, the NPR Recreation and Aquatic Center, restaurants, shopping, bars & nightlife, and all that our downtown has to offer! Please note that the bathroom is a Jack n Jill style connecting bedrooms 1 and 2. Pets will be considered. Total move in costs include, $40 per adult application fee, refundable security deposit of $1,400, first month's rent of $1,295 (prorated if move in date is not the 1st), $250 refundable pet fee if applicable, and no last month's rent collected. Tenant screenings that show recent rental evictions will not be able to be approved. All other screening results are reviewed case by case. Call with questions or for your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5850 MONTANA AVENUE have any available units?
5850 MONTANA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 5850 MONTANA AVENUE have?
Some of 5850 MONTANA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5850 MONTANA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5850 MONTANA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5850 MONTANA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5850 MONTANA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 5850 MONTANA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5850 MONTANA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5850 MONTANA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5850 MONTANA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5850 MONTANA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5850 MONTANA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5850 MONTANA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5850 MONTANA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5850 MONTANA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5850 MONTANA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
