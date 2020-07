Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Another lovely 3/1 Triplex in New Port Richey that's ready for you to call home. Spacious and comfortable floor plan, light and bright kitchen, and 3 large bedrooms makes this the perfect home for you. Call today for showings. Unit does not accept section 8. Application fee is $75 for the first adult and $70 for each additional adult.