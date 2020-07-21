All apartments in New Port Richey
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

5807 WYOMING AVENUE

5807 Wyoming Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5807 Wyoming Avenue, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Town of New Port Richey

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
walk in closets
guest parking
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
guest parking
This ONE bedroom, ONE bath, ground floor END unit has tile floors, wood kitchen cabinets and a private courtyard!! Located just blocks off Grand Blvd and close to Main Street shopping, restaurants and the Downtown New Port Richey activities like the Chasco and Christmas Parades! The rent includes water, sewer, trash, lawn service AND pest control. The bedroom has tile floors, a decent walk in closet and french doors that open onto the 6 foot high, vinyl fenced courtyard with a large open space in the back. There is a small garden are inside the courtyard as well. The open living/dining and kitchen area are also tiled, with vertical blinds on the large front window for lots of light. Refrigerator, range and range hood in the kithcen with real wood cabinets. The bathroom has a tub/shower and is nicely tiled also. Freshly painted throughout!
Sorry NO SMOKING and NO PETS. There are no washer or dryer hookups. Assigned parking space plus visitor parking for each unit. Call for your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5807 WYOMING AVENUE have any available units?
5807 WYOMING AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 5807 WYOMING AVENUE have?
Some of 5807 WYOMING AVENUE's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5807 WYOMING AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5807 WYOMING AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5807 WYOMING AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5807 WYOMING AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 5807 WYOMING AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5807 WYOMING AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5807 WYOMING AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5807 WYOMING AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5807 WYOMING AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5807 WYOMING AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5807 WYOMING AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5807 WYOMING AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5807 WYOMING AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5807 WYOMING AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
