5807 WYOMING AVENUE

Amenities

w/d hookup parking walk in closets guest parking courtyard range

Unit Amenities range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking guest parking

This ONE bedroom, ONE bath, ground floor END unit has tile floors, wood kitchen cabinets and a private courtyard!! Located just blocks off Grand Blvd and close to Main Street shopping, restaurants and the Downtown New Port Richey activities like the Chasco and Christmas Parades! The rent includes water, sewer, trash, lawn service AND pest control. The bedroom has tile floors, a decent walk in closet and french doors that open onto the 6 foot high, vinyl fenced courtyard with a large open space in the back. There is a small garden are inside the courtyard as well. The open living/dining and kitchen area are also tiled, with vertical blinds on the large front window for lots of light. Refrigerator, range and range hood in the kithcen with real wood cabinets. The bathroom has a tub/shower and is nicely tiled also. Freshly painted throughout!

Sorry NO SMOKING and NO PETS. There are no washer or dryer hookups. Assigned parking space plus visitor parking for each unit. Call for your showing today!