Amenities

in unit laundry pool ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

GREAT TOWNHOUSE LOCATED ALMOST AT THE CORNER OF GRAND BLVD AND GULF DR. VERY CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN NEW PORT RICHEY.

THERE ARE ONLY 24 TOWNHOMES IN THIS SMALL COMMUNITY. LIVING ROOM, DINING AREA, HALF BATH AND KITCHEN DOWNSTAIRS.

2 BEDROOMS AND A FULL BATHROOM UPSTAIRS. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, EXCEPT THE KITCHEN THAT HAS LAMINATE FLOORING.

STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER IN THE KITCHEN. NEWER BATHROOM VANITIES AND TOILETS. COMMUNITY POOL. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.