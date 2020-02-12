All apartments in New Port Richey
5514 Indiana Ave

5514 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5514 Indiana Avenue, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Town of New Port Richey

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Exceptional Four Bedroom Home in Downtown New Port Richey - This Rare Four Bedroom home has been completely renovated. New Kitchen that includes Solid Wood Cabinets, Granite Countertops and New Appliances. Both Bathrooms were upgraded. New Flooring including Porcelain tile in the Kitchen and Baths, Laminate in the Living areas and Carpet in the Bedrooms. This home offers a spacious living area ideal for entertaining. Exterior Features include a Screened Lanai and Patio. Short walk to River walk Park, Sims Park and the Restaurants and Shoppes of Downtown New Port Richey. This home is a must see!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2777419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5514 Indiana Ave have any available units?
5514 Indiana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 5514 Indiana Ave have?
Some of 5514 Indiana Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5514 Indiana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5514 Indiana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5514 Indiana Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5514 Indiana Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5514 Indiana Ave offer parking?
No, 5514 Indiana Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5514 Indiana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5514 Indiana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5514 Indiana Ave have a pool?
No, 5514 Indiana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5514 Indiana Ave have accessible units?
No, 5514 Indiana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5514 Indiana Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5514 Indiana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

