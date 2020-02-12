5514 Indiana Ave

Amenities

Exceptional Four Bedroom Home in Downtown New Port Richey - This Rare Four Bedroom home has been completely renovated. New Kitchen that includes Solid Wood Cabinets, Granite Countertops and New Appliances. Both Bathrooms were upgraded. New Flooring including Porcelain tile in the Kitchen and Baths, Laminate in the Living areas and Carpet in the Bedrooms. This home offers a spacious living area ideal for entertaining. Exterior Features include a Screened Lanai and Patio. Short walk to River walk Park, Sims Park and the Restaurants and Shoppes of Downtown New Port Richey. This home is a must see!



No Cats Allowed



