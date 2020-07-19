All apartments in New Port Richey
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

5409 Pasadena Dr.

5409 Pasadena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5409 Pasadena Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Floral Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Duplex 2BD/1BA move in ready with brand new kitchen - Renovated Duplex with a completely brand new kitchen

Virtual Tour Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flI5VeVoLt0

Terms:
-$850month (12 month lease)
-Security deposit starting $850
-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by
employer
-Cooling System: Central Air
-710 Square Feet
- UtilitiesNOT included

Washer And Dryer Connections

-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

For additional information please call 813-347-9917

(RLNE3892960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5409 Pasadena Dr. have any available units?
5409 Pasadena Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 5409 Pasadena Dr. have?
Some of 5409 Pasadena Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5409 Pasadena Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5409 Pasadena Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 Pasadena Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5409 Pasadena Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5409 Pasadena Dr. offer parking?
No, 5409 Pasadena Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 5409 Pasadena Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5409 Pasadena Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 Pasadena Dr. have a pool?
No, 5409 Pasadena Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5409 Pasadena Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5409 Pasadena Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 Pasadena Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5409 Pasadena Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
