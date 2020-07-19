5409 Pasadena Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Floral Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Duplex 2BD/1BA move in ready with brand new kitchen - Renovated Duplex with a completely brand new kitchen
Virtual Tour Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=flI5VeVoLt0
Terms: -$850month (12 month lease) -Security deposit starting $850 -$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18 -Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer -Cooling System: Central Air -710 Square Feet - UtilitiesNOT included
Washer And Dryer Connections
-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets). -Non-Aggressive breeds only -One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet
For additional information please call 813-347-9917
(RLNE3892960)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5409 Pasadena Dr. have any available units?
5409 Pasadena Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.