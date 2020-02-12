5217 Greenwood St

Amenities

New Port Richey 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Home With Fenced In Yard - New Port Richey newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Home on a corner lot, with a fenced-in backyard and one car attached garage. Through the front door you will find a spacious living room, and then into the updated kitchen connected to the large family room and a full bathroom. Down the hall you will find a large master bedroom, 2 more bedrooms and a second full bathroom. Sliding glass doors lead out to the private lanai and backyard. Conveniently close to everything youll need - shopping, schools, and services. Minutes from US 19! Schedule your showing online today!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history



(RLNE5075874)