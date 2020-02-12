All apartments in New Port Richey
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

5217 Greenwood St

5217 Greenwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

5217 Greenwood Street, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Tanglewood Terrace

Amenities

New Port Richey 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Home With Fenced In Yard - New Port Richey newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Home on a corner lot, with a fenced-in backyard and one car attached garage. Through the front door you will find a spacious living room, and then into the updated kitchen connected to the large family room and a full bathroom. Down the hall you will find a large master bedroom, 2 more bedrooms and a second full bathroom. Sliding glass doors lead out to the private lanai and backyard. Conveniently close to everything youll need - shopping, schools, and services. Minutes from US 19! Schedule your showing online today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history

(RLNE5075874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Greenwood St have any available units?
5217 Greenwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
Is 5217 Greenwood St currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Greenwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Greenwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5217 Greenwood St is pet friendly.
Does 5217 Greenwood St offer parking?
Yes, 5217 Greenwood St offers parking.
Does 5217 Greenwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 Greenwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Greenwood St have a pool?
No, 5217 Greenwood St does not have a pool.
Does 5217 Greenwood St have accessible units?
No, 5217 Greenwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Greenwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5217 Greenwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5217 Greenwood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5217 Greenwood St does not have units with air conditioning.
