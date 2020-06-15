5048 LARCH LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

This true 3 bedroom 2 bath is within City of New Port Richey limits & has a galley kitchen & open floor plan. All flooring is ceramic tile or wood laminate. Large Florida/Sun room is under central heat & air & overlooks the fenced in backyard. Up to 2 pets being considered. Dog Park at the end of the street. Washer Dryer set in garage are for tenant convenience only. Shed does not convey for tenants use.