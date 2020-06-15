All apartments in New Port Richey
New Port Richey, FL
5048 LARCH LANE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 AM

5048 LARCH LANE

5048 Larch Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5048 Larch Lane, New Port Richey, FL 34653
The Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
This true 3 bedroom 2 bath is within City of New Port Richey limits & has a galley kitchen & open floor plan. All flooring is ceramic tile or wood laminate. Large Florida/Sun room is under central heat & air & overlooks the fenced in backyard. Up to 2 pets being considered. Dog Park at the end of the street. Washer Dryer set in garage are for tenant convenience only. Shed does not convey for tenants use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5048 LARCH LANE have any available units?
5048 LARCH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 5048 LARCH LANE have?
Some of 5048 LARCH LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5048 LARCH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5048 LARCH LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5048 LARCH LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5048 LARCH LANE is pet friendly.
Does 5048 LARCH LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5048 LARCH LANE does offer parking.
Does 5048 LARCH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5048 LARCH LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5048 LARCH LANE have a pool?
No, 5048 LARCH LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5048 LARCH LANE have accessible units?
No, 5048 LARCH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5048 LARCH LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5048 LARCH LANE has units with dishwashers.
