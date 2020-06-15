5048 Larch Lane, New Port Richey, FL 34653 The Meadows
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
This true 3 bedroom 2 bath is within City of New Port Richey limits & has a galley kitchen & open floor plan. All flooring is ceramic tile or wood laminate. Large Florida/Sun room is under central heat & air & overlooks the fenced in backyard. Up to 2 pets being considered. Dog Park at the end of the street. Washer Dryer set in garage are for tenant convenience only. Shed does not convey for tenants use.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
