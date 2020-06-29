All apartments in New Port Richey
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:27 PM

4929 Amherst Court

4929 Amherst Court · No Longer Available
Location

4929 Amherst Court, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Jeriverne Plaza

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4929 Amherst Court have any available units?
4929 Amherst Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
Is 4929 Amherst Court currently offering any rent specials?
4929 Amherst Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4929 Amherst Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4929 Amherst Court is pet friendly.
Does 4929 Amherst Court offer parking?
No, 4929 Amherst Court does not offer parking.
Does 4929 Amherst Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4929 Amherst Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4929 Amherst Court have a pool?
Yes, 4929 Amherst Court has a pool.
Does 4929 Amherst Court have accessible units?
No, 4929 Amherst Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4929 Amherst Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4929 Amherst Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4929 Amherst Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4929 Amherst Court does not have units with air conditioning.

