4911 SUNNYBROOK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

GROUND FLOOR CONDO in 55 plus GATED COMMUNITY with LARGEST COMMUNITY POOL / JACUZZI IN ALL OF NPR!! EVERYONE LOVES THE HUGE POOL/JACUZZI, TENNIS COURTS, SHUFFLE BOARD, BOCCE BALL, CARD TABLES, AND CLUBHOUSE! SUPER SMALL PET FRIENDLY! Enter the center unit number 12 through the Screened Door to the Kitchen to the right with appliances included are washer/dryer standup unit, dishwasher, microwave, stove/oven, refrigerator, everything you need, pantry too!! Look through kitchen window and built-in wine rack to the dining / living room combo. To the left are the two split plan bedrooms, the master bedroom is in the back left with its own bathroom with shower and built-in seat, and walk-in closet. The second bedroom is in the front left with the full second bathroom with shower/tub adjacent. Sliding glass doors open to screen enclosed Florida Room with storage room. ALL CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT! View of nice garden/shrubs out back with a concrete patio table/chairs and a barbecue grill! Very comfy rental! Pet friendly! 1 Small Dog under 15 pounds or 1 Cat allowed. ASSIGNED PARKING in space 326 right out front of condo, so, close walk to the front door. Schedule your showing today!! Note: Majority of this community is 55 plus, but there is a small percentage of buildings that are not age restricted. This building/condo is a 55 plus restricted building.