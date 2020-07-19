All apartments in New Port Richey
New Port Richey, FL
4911 SUNNYBROOK DRIVE
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:13 AM

4911 SUNNYBROOK DRIVE

4911 Sunnybrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4911 Sunnybrook Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Sunnybrook Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
GROUND FLOOR CONDO in 55 plus GATED COMMUNITY with LARGEST COMMUNITY POOL / JACUZZI IN ALL OF NPR!! EVERYONE LOVES THE HUGE POOL/JACUZZI, TENNIS COURTS, SHUFFLE BOARD, BOCCE BALL, CARD TABLES, AND CLUBHOUSE! SUPER SMALL PET FRIENDLY! Enter the center unit number 12 through the Screened Door to the Kitchen to the right with appliances included are washer/dryer standup unit, dishwasher, microwave, stove/oven, refrigerator, everything you need, pantry too!! Look through kitchen window and built-in wine rack to the dining / living room combo. To the left are the two split plan bedrooms, the master bedroom is in the back left with its own bathroom with shower and built-in seat, and walk-in closet. The second bedroom is in the front left with the full second bathroom with shower/tub adjacent. Sliding glass doors open to screen enclosed Florida Room with storage room. ALL CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT! View of nice garden/shrubs out back with a concrete patio table/chairs and a barbecue grill! Very comfy rental! Pet friendly! 1 Small Dog under 15 pounds or 1 Cat allowed. ASSIGNED PARKING in space 326 right out front of condo, so, close walk to the front door. Schedule your showing today!! Note: Majority of this community is 55 plus, but there is a small percentage of buildings that are not age restricted. This building/condo is a 55 plus restricted building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4911 SUNNYBROOK DRIVE have any available units?
4911 SUNNYBROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 4911 SUNNYBROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 4911 SUNNYBROOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4911 SUNNYBROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4911 SUNNYBROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 SUNNYBROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4911 SUNNYBROOK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 4911 SUNNYBROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4911 SUNNYBROOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4911 SUNNYBROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4911 SUNNYBROOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 SUNNYBROOK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4911 SUNNYBROOK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4911 SUNNYBROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4911 SUNNYBROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4911 SUNNYBROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4911 SUNNYBROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
