Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking

Newly updated 2 BR 1 BA home in New Port Richey! Beautifully updated kitchen and bathroom. Lovely, fenced in backyard. Nice lot. Has an extra room that can be used as an office, a den or playroom. Convenient to dog park and nature preserve. This home is NOW AVAILABLE.Contact us to get details on how to lease this beautiful gem.



- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.

- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)