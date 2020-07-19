All apartments in New Port Richey
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM

4746 AZALEA DRIVE

4746 Azalea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4746 Azalea Drive, New Port Richey, FL 34652
Imperial Embassy Condo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
Life after 55, More like LIFE BEGINS at 55. Can you think VACATION better yet vacation for a year, you will here.. Great condo community that has a large heated pool surrounded by a beautifully landscaped courtyard. The clubhouse has daily activities, there is a shuffleboard, a great patio area for entertaining, enjoy picnics, sunbathing or sit and swing under the covered area. This quaint condo has wood laminate flooring in living and dining area, porcelain tile in main entry, kitchen, storage room, and closets, all new doors, windows, baseboards, shelves, updated kitchen & appliances, not to mention it's furnished, PLUS single car garage. WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR, Vacation living awaits & WE hold the KEY.. CALL US, because seeing is believing..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4746 AZALEA DRIVE have any available units?
4746 AZALEA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 4746 AZALEA DRIVE have?
Some of 4746 AZALEA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4746 AZALEA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4746 AZALEA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4746 AZALEA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4746 AZALEA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 4746 AZALEA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4746 AZALEA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4746 AZALEA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4746 AZALEA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4746 AZALEA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4746 AZALEA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4746 AZALEA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4746 AZALEA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4746 AZALEA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4746 AZALEA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
