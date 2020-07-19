4746 AZALEA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool shuffle board garage

Life after 55, More like LIFE BEGINS at 55. Can you think VACATION better yet vacation for a year, you will here.. Great condo community that has a large heated pool surrounded by a beautifully landscaped courtyard. The clubhouse has daily activities, there is a shuffleboard, a great patio area for entertaining, enjoy picnics, sunbathing or sit and swing under the covered area. This quaint condo has wood laminate flooring in living and dining area, porcelain tile in main entry, kitchen, storage room, and closets, all new doors, windows, baseboards, shelves, updated kitchen & appliances, not to mention it's furnished, PLUS single car garage. WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR, Vacation living awaits & WE hold the KEY.. CALL US, because seeing is believing..