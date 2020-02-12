4739 MYRTLE OAK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse pool pool table shuffle board hot tub tennis court

Gated community, 55+ active community. Community is beautifully maintained, mature landscaping, makes for nice for walking or bike riding with scenic ponds. Second floor has cathedral ceilings, screened lanai with nice view of tress and green, no buildings behind you. Open floor plan, light tile flooring throughout living room and kitchen, light carpet in bedrooms, nicely furnished, washer and dryer inside, with a thermostat and humidistat for added comfort. Community clubhouse includes open area for card playing, pool tables, heated pool, spa, bocci and tennis court, shuffle board. weekly Bingo. On site property manager and maintenance staff keeps grounds pristine, work orders answer timely, safety issues addressed quickly. Great home for a long term rental.