Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 3 bedroom .2 bath villa with 2 car garage in Gulf Harbors villas. Beautiful layout and fabulous waterfront community with a PRIVATE BEACH for your enjoyment. Look at those pictures. Over 1700 sq feet of open living, split plan, with separate living and dining areas and lots of upgrades. This is a gated community with access to the private beach, civic center boat ramp..ALL INCLUDED… THIS CAN BE ALL YOURS…FLORIDA LIVING AT ITS BEST.