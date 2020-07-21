4500 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is a beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa in a 55+ age-restricted community. The nice end unit villa has a covered front porch, living room with vaulted ceilings, skylight and ceiling fan, the formal dining opens to the kitchen with breakfast bar, the kitchen has an eating space and bay windows. The roomy master bedroom has a private bath and walk-in closet, there is an additional bedroom and a guest bathroom. This unit has indoor laundry, an outside screened lanai with hurricane shutters and a one-car garage. There is a community pool as well. Do not let this one pass you by!