All apartments in New Port Richey
Find more places like 4500 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Port Richey, FL
/
4500 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:43 AM

4500 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD

4500 Slippery Rock Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Port Richey
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4500 Slippery Rock Road, New Port Richey, FL 34653
Briar Patch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa in a 55+ age-restricted community. The nice end unit villa has a covered front porch, living room with vaulted ceilings, skylight and ceiling fan, the formal dining opens to the kitchen with breakfast bar, the kitchen has an eating space and bay windows. The roomy master bedroom has a private bath and walk-in closet, there is an additional bedroom and a guest bathroom. This unit has indoor laundry, an outside screened lanai with hurricane shutters and a one-car garage. There is a community pool as well. Do not let this one pass you by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD have any available units?
4500 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey, FL.
How much is rent in New Port Richey, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New Port Richey Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD have?
Some of 4500 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4500 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4500 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Port Richey.
Does 4500 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4500 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD offers parking.
Does 4500 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 4500 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD has a pool.
Does 4500 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4500 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 SLIPPERY ROCK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

High Points
6611 Trichel Ln
New Port Richey, FL 34653
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655

Similar Pages

New Port Richey 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew Port Richey 2 Bedroom Apartments
New Port Richey Apartments with BalconiesNew Port Richey Dog Friendly Apartments
New Port Richey Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLGibsonton, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College