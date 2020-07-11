96015 Stoney Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Townhouse in The Cottages of Stoney Creek - This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse is located within the gated community of The Cottages of Stoney Creek. Enjoy this end unit with screen porch overlooking open space with privacy. New flooring in family and dining room and freshly painted throughout. Master bedroom with bath, laundry room and two additional bedrooms and a hall bath upstairs. Single car garage. Community pool. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, beach, Kings Bay and Jacksonville International Airport. 12 month rental. No Pets. Tenant pays all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914184)