96015 Stoney Dr

96015 Stoney Drive · (904) 261-7368
Location

96015 Stoney Drive, Nassau County, FL 32034

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 96015 Stoney Dr · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1631 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Townhouse in The Cottages of Stoney Creek - This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse is located within the gated community of The Cottages of Stoney Creek. Enjoy this end unit with screen porch overlooking open space with privacy. New flooring in family and dining room and freshly painted throughout. Master bedroom with bath, laundry room and two additional bedrooms and a hall bath upstairs. Single car garage. Community pool. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, beach, Kings Bay and Jacksonville International Airport. 12 month rental. No Pets. Tenant pays all utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96015 Stoney Dr have any available units?
96015 Stoney Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 96015 Stoney Dr have?
Some of 96015 Stoney Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 96015 Stoney Dr currently offering any rent specials?
96015 Stoney Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96015 Stoney Dr pet-friendly?
No, 96015 Stoney Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nassau County.
Does 96015 Stoney Dr offer parking?
Yes, 96015 Stoney Dr offers parking.
Does 96015 Stoney Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96015 Stoney Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96015 Stoney Dr have a pool?
Yes, 96015 Stoney Dr has a pool.
Does 96015 Stoney Dr have accessible units?
No, 96015 Stoney Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 96015 Stoney Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96015 Stoney Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 96015 Stoney Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 96015 Stoney Dr has units with air conditioning.
