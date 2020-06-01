All apartments in Naranja
Find more places like 14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naranja, FL
/
14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:15 PM

14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd

14850 Naranja Lakes Boulevard · (786) 451-4314
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naranja
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14850 Naranja Lakes Boulevard, Naranja, FL 33032
Naranja Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B1E · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
walk in closets
guest parking
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
First floor, lake view, 2 bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom condo in Naranja Lakes. Property features a gated community with security guard, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, spacious living area. Large storage room off foyer. Laundry facility in building. Parking for 1 car and guest parking. Water and waste included in rent. Three (3) months to move in and background checks. (First month and 2 months security deposits) NO pets as per association
Police background check, 2 last paystubs, 2 last bank statements, credit score, rental application (attached)
Tenant insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd have any available units?
14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd have?
Some of 14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naranja.
Does 14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd does offer parking.
Does 14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd have a pool?
No, 14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd have accessible units?
No, 14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Naranja 2 BedroomsNaranja 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Naranja Apartments with GymNaranja Dog Friendly Apartments
Naranja Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLBal Harbour, FLPrinceton, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FL
Key Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLPinecrest, FLMiami Shores, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity