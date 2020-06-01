14850 Naranja Lakes Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry parking walk in closets guest parking

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking guest parking

First floor, lake view, 2 bedroom and 1.5 Bathroom condo in Naranja Lakes. Property features a gated community with security guard, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, spacious living area. Large storage room off foyer. Laundry facility in building. Parking for 1 car and guest parking. Water and waste included in rent. Three (3) months to move in and background checks. (First month and 2 months security deposits) NO pets as per association

Police background check, 2 last paystubs, 2 last bank statements, credit score, rental application (attached)

Tenant insurance is required.