Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Falls of Portofino.
Property Amenities
garage
parking
pool
clubhouse
Move in and experience the charm of Naples and the convenience of these large townhomes with one or two car garage, large lanai and choice of 2 bedrooms and a master suite; 3 bedrooms with a master suite or select an exciting option of a beautiful large townhome with two large master suites!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Falls of Portofino have any available units?
The Falls of Portofino has 10 units available starting at $1,904 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does The Falls of Portofino have?
Some of The Falls of Portofino's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Falls of Portofino currently offering any rent specials?
The Falls of Portofino is not currently offering any rent specials.