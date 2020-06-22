All apartments in Naples
The Falls of Portofino
The Falls of Portofino

7047 Ambrosia Ln · (239) 232-3590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7047 Ambrosia Ln, Naples, FL 34119

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 MIN AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 222 · Avail. now

$1,904

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Unit 241 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Falls of Portofino.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
parking
pool
clubhouse
Move in and experience the charm of Naples and the convenience of these large townhomes with one or two car garage, large lanai and choice of 2 bedrooms and a master suite; 3 bedrooms with a master suite or select an exciting option of a beautiful large townhome with two large master suites!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Falls of Portofino have any available units?
The Falls of Portofino has 10 units available starting at $1,904 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does The Falls of Portofino have?
Some of The Falls of Portofino's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Falls of Portofino currently offering any rent specials?
The Falls of Portofino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Falls of Portofino pet-friendly?
No, The Falls of Portofino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does The Falls of Portofino offer parking?
Yes, The Falls of Portofino offers parking.
Does The Falls of Portofino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Falls of Portofino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Falls of Portofino have a pool?
Yes, The Falls of Portofino has a pool.
Does The Falls of Portofino have accessible units?
No, The Falls of Portofino does not have accessible units.
Does The Falls of Portofino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Falls of Portofino has units with dishwashers.
