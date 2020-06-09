All apartments in Naples
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
743 Willowhead DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

743 Willowhead DR

743 Willowhead Drive · (239) 450-6208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Naples
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

743 Willowhead Drive, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$12,795

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2219 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
Stunning Park Shore lakefront home! Creative screen enclosures provide an open airy feel with unobstructed views over the pool & lake! Large brick paver lanai & plenty of outdoor furniture on which to enjoy the sun & the heated pool. A fire pit for cool nights by the lake complete the vision of this most desirable vacation home in a very prime location! You will delight in the beautiful updated stylish & tasteful décor. 3 Bedrooms each with their own en suite bath is spacious enough for many visitors. Tiled throughout all living areas with a color palette of nautical blues & crisp whites. Dining room adjoins the living room, a large granite counter in the kitchen & lanai table offers more options. Granite island & stainless appliances add to the kitchen upgrades. A family room for watching TV is just off the kitchen. Bedroom suites are separate. King in the Master Suite with private new shower bath, large walk-in closet, plantation shutters & access to the lanai. Guest Bedroom 1 features Twin beds & a private shower bath. Guest Bedroom 2 has a King bed, new large soaker tub + shower. Also 2 bikes, gas grill, private beach pass! This residence is not available from 12/28/19-4/18/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 Willowhead DR have any available units?
743 Willowhead DR has a unit available for $12,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 743 Willowhead DR have?
Some of 743 Willowhead DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 743 Willowhead DR currently offering any rent specials?
743 Willowhead DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 Willowhead DR pet-friendly?
No, 743 Willowhead DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 743 Willowhead DR offer parking?
No, 743 Willowhead DR does not offer parking.
Does 743 Willowhead DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 743 Willowhead DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 Willowhead DR have a pool?
Yes, 743 Willowhead DR has a pool.
Does 743 Willowhead DR have accessible units?
No, 743 Willowhead DR does not have accessible units.
Does 743 Willowhead DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 743 Willowhead DR has units with dishwashers.
