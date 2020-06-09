743 Willowhead DR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill

Stunning Park Shore lakefront home! Creative screen enclosures provide an open airy feel with unobstructed views over the pool & lake! Large brick paver lanai & plenty of outdoor furniture on which to enjoy the sun & the heated pool. A fire pit for cool nights by the lake complete the vision of this most desirable vacation home in a very prime location! You will delight in the beautiful updated stylish & tasteful décor. 3 Bedrooms each with their own en suite bath is spacious enough for many visitors. Tiled throughout all living areas with a color palette of nautical blues & crisp whites. Dining room adjoins the living room, a large granite counter in the kitchen & lanai table offers more options. Granite island & stainless appliances add to the kitchen upgrades. A family room for watching TV is just off the kitchen. Bedroom suites are separate. King in the Master Suite with private new shower bath, large walk-in closet, plantation shutters & access to the lanai. Guest Bedroom 1 features Twin beds & a private shower bath. Guest Bedroom 2 has a King bed, new large soaker tub + shower. Also 2 bikes, gas grill, private beach pass! This residence is not available from 12/28/19-4/18/20.