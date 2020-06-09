743 Willowhead DR

Amenities
Stunning Park Shore lakefront home! Creative screen enclosures provide an open airy feel with unobstructed views over the pool & lake! Large brick paver lanai & plenty of outdoor furniture on which to enjoy the sun & the heated pool. A fire pit for cool nights by the lake complete the vision of this most desirable vacation home in a very prime location! You will delight in the beautiful updated stylish & tasteful décor. 3 Bedrooms each with their own en suite bath is spacious enough for many visitors. Tiled throughout all living areas with a color palette of nautical blues & crisp whites. Dining room adjoins the living room, a large granite counter in the kitchen & lanai table offers more options. Granite island & stainless appliances add to the kitchen upgrades. A family room for watching TV is just off the kitchen. Bedroom suites are separate. King in the Master Suite with private new shower bath, large walk-in closet, plantation shutters & access to the lanai. Guest Bedroom 1 features Twin beds & a private shower bath. Guest Bedroom 2 has a King bed, new large soaker tub + shower. Also 2 bikes, gas grill, private beach pass! This residence is not available from 12/28/19-4/18/20.