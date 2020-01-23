All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

565 10th AVE S

565 10th Ave S · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

565 10th Ave S, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$18,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2976 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
A wonderful, upscale residence! This Villa is within the "Heart of Naples, just a few blocks to Third Street shops, restaurants and the white, sandy beaches, offering Fabulous Views over the Gulf of Mexico.This customized home has 3000 sq ft. Kitchen with All New Kitchen-Aid Appliances, Including a Gas Range, Granite Counters and Bar, Bermuda Shutters, and Private Elevator.The Living Room has a comfortable, linen-upholstered couch, two side chairs, accompany tables, lamps, and a separate sitting area with two chairs.The Dining area has a rectangular wood table and seating for eight, bar with a wine cooler, and refrigerator.The Master Suite offers a King-Size bed, large walk-in closet, and private bath with two vanities, walk-in shower, and Jacuzzi tub.The Guest Bedroom offers a Queen-size bed, set in a Bamboo headboard, walk-in closet, bed bench, private bath with a large walk-in shower, open Den off the bedroom with a Pull-out queen-size couch.The Second Bedroom has Twin Beds, Matching headboards and private bath with a walk-in shower. The Outdoor Patio/Lanai has a private courtyard area with a pool sun deck, trellised dining area and gas grill

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 565 10th AVE S have any available units?
565 10th AVE S has a unit available for $18,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 565 10th AVE S have?
Some of 565 10th AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 565 10th AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
565 10th AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 565 10th AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 565 10th AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 565 10th AVE S offer parking?
No, 565 10th AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 565 10th AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 565 10th AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 565 10th AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 565 10th AVE S has a pool.
Does 565 10th AVE S have accessible units?
No, 565 10th AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 565 10th AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 565 10th AVE S has units with dishwashers.
