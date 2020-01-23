565 10th AVE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator pool bbq/grill

A wonderful, upscale residence! This Villa is within the "Heart of Naples, just a few blocks to Third Street shops, restaurants and the white, sandy beaches, offering Fabulous Views over the Gulf of Mexico.This customized home has 3000 sq ft. Kitchen with All New Kitchen-Aid Appliances, Including a Gas Range, Granite Counters and Bar, Bermuda Shutters, and Private Elevator.The Living Room has a comfortable, linen-upholstered couch, two side chairs, accompany tables, lamps, and a separate sitting area with two chairs.The Dining area has a rectangular wood table and seating for eight, bar with a wine cooler, and refrigerator.The Master Suite offers a King-Size bed, large walk-in closet, and private bath with two vanities, walk-in shower, and Jacuzzi tub.The Guest Bedroom offers a Queen-size bed, set in a Bamboo headboard, walk-in closet, bed bench, private bath with a large walk-in shower, open Den off the bedroom with a Pull-out queen-size couch.The Second Bedroom has Twin Beds, Matching headboards and private bath with a walk-in shower. The Outdoor Patio/Lanai has a private courtyard area with a pool sun deck, trellised dining area and gas grill