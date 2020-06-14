All apartments in Naples
Naples, FL
4300 Belair LN
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

4300 Belair LN

4300 Belair Lane · (239) 250-3345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4300 Belair Lane, Naples, FL 34103
Park Shore

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
Posada is a Very rare, quaint complex of just 12 units, walking distance to Publix, Walgreens, restaurants and the Beach! Private Park Shore Beach access comes with rental, located at Venetian Village area. Kitchen has been updated, The 2nd floor unit has been freshly painted, tastefully furnished with new living room chairs, couch, tv, lanai set, bedroom sets, linens, art work and even working fireplace. Just steps to pool and grill, covered parking and ample guest parking. Enjoy your winter basking in sun in Park Shore

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4300 Belair LN have any available units?
4300 Belair LN has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 4300 Belair LN have?
Some of 4300 Belair LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4300 Belair LN currently offering any rent specials?
4300 Belair LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4300 Belair LN pet-friendly?
No, 4300 Belair LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 4300 Belair LN offer parking?
Yes, 4300 Belair LN does offer parking.
Does 4300 Belair LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4300 Belair LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4300 Belair LN have a pool?
Yes, 4300 Belair LN has a pool.
Does 4300 Belair LN have accessible units?
No, 4300 Belair LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4300 Belair LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4300 Belair LN has units with dishwashers.
