421 12th AVE S

Amenities

parking pool clubhouse microwave internet access range

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool internet access

VILLAGE GREEN OLD NAPLES CONDO WITH FANTASTIC LOCATION WALK OR BIKE TO 3RD STREET SHOPPING AND DINING. 4 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH AND PIER. FIRST FLOOR LIVING WITH QUEEN BEDROOM, KITHCEN, BATHROOM AND LIVING/DINING ROOM. FRONT AND BACK DOOR TO GROUNDS AND PARKING LOT. PARKING IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED AT THE BACK DOOR. BEACHY AND FUN DECOR. NEW LARGER FLAT SCREEN TV IN LIVING AREA. NEW WINDOWS. 2 WALL UNITS FOR AIR AND HEAT. 2 LARGE CLOSETS. TUB/SHOWER COMBO. CABLE TV AND WIFI PROVIDED.

NUMEROUS AMENITIES IN VILLAGE GREEN FOR MEETING OTHER VACATIONERS FROM BACK HOME. SHUFFLE BOARD, BRIDGE, SWIM, AND PARTY SOCIAL GET TOGETHER S AT THE POOL AND CLUBHOUSE.

PERFECT NAPLES LIFESTYLE IN OLDE NAPLES.