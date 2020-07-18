All apartments in Naples
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

365 5th Ave South # 303

365 5th Avenue South · (239) 353-2879
Location

365 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
parking
5th Ave South ( 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath / 5th Ave View ) Monthly Rate: $ 12,500 - Brand new to the rental market! This absolutely stunning residence is in the small the iconic building of the Metropolitan, only 3 blocks to the beach near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street. This pied-a-terre penthouse offers the ultimate in luxury and carefree living. Sip coffee or cocktails on a beautiful terrace overlooking 5th avenue. Walk to world class dining, shops and beach right out your front door. This elegant residence boasts silk draperies, bamboo flooring, gourmet kitchen and regal yet modern décor. It comes with 2 assigned parking spaces. Hurry before this one gets away!

(RLNE5110961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 5th Ave South # 303 have any available units?
365 5th Ave South # 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Naples, FL.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
Is 365 5th Ave South # 303 currently offering any rent specials?
365 5th Ave South # 303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 5th Ave South # 303 pet-friendly?
No, 365 5th Ave South # 303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 365 5th Ave South # 303 offer parking?
Yes, 365 5th Ave South # 303 offers parking.
Does 365 5th Ave South # 303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 365 5th Ave South # 303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 5th Ave South # 303 have a pool?
No, 365 5th Ave South # 303 does not have a pool.
Does 365 5th Ave South # 303 have accessible units?
No, 365 5th Ave South # 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 365 5th Ave South # 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 365 5th Ave South # 303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 365 5th Ave South # 303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 365 5th Ave South # 303 does not have units with air conditioning.
