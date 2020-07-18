365 5th Ave South # 303

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

5th Ave South ( 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath / 5th Ave View ) Monthly Rate: $ 12,500 - Brand new to the rental market! This absolutely stunning residence is in the small the iconic building of the Metropolitan, only 3 blocks to the beach near the intersection of 5th Avenue and 3rd Street. This pied-a-terre penthouse offers the ultimate in luxury and carefree living. Sip coffee or cocktails on a beautiful terrace overlooking 5th avenue. Walk to world class dining, shops and beach right out your front door. This elegant residence boasts silk draperies, bamboo flooring, gourmet kitchen and regal yet modern décor. It comes with 2 assigned parking spaces. Hurry before this one gets away!



