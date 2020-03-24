3030 Binnacle DR

Amenities
Chateau Suzanne in the Moorings is absolutely lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath. Close to the beach, shopping, restaurants and a very short drive to Old Naples and other points of interest in the area! The living room offers a new sofa, upholstered chair and two other chairs plus a flat screen TV. The dining area offers a table with 4 chairs and a convenient "pass through" to the kitchen. The kitchen is decorated in cheerful blue and white, has a small table and a window. The condo has its own washer/dryer. The lanai offers a table and 4 chairs and a chaise lounge. The master bedroom has a queen bed, TV, en suite bathroom with combo tub/shower and a large walk-in closet. The guest bedroom has a queen bed and access to the guest bath located just outside the bedroom door. This bath has a combo tub/shower. The flooring is all tile throughout the condo softened by area rugs.
*****Information herein is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed.***** MO CHAT 207