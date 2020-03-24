All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

3030 Binnacle DR

3030 Binnacle Drive · (239) 325-3515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3030 Binnacle Drive, Naples, FL 34103
Moorings

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
clubhouse
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Chateau Suzanne in the Moorings is absolutely lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath.  Close to the beach, shopping, restaurants and a very short drive to Old Naples and other points of interest in the area!  The living room offers a new sofa, upholstered chair and two other chairs plus a flat screen TV.   The dining area offers a table with 4 chairs and a convenient "pass through" to the kitchen. The kitchen is decorated in cheerful blue and white, has a small table and a window. The condo has its own washer/dryer. The lanai offers a table and 4 chairs and a chaise lounge. The master bedroom has a queen bed, TV, en suite bathroom with combo tub/shower and a large walk-in closet. The guest bedroom has a queen bed and access to the guest bath located just outside the bedroom door. This bath has a combo tub/shower. The flooring is all tile throughout the condo softened by area rugs. 
*****Information herein is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed.***** MO CHAT 207

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Binnacle DR have any available units?
3030 Binnacle DR has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 Binnacle DR have?
Some of 3030 Binnacle DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Binnacle DR currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Binnacle DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Binnacle DR pet-friendly?
No, 3030 Binnacle DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 3030 Binnacle DR offer parking?
No, 3030 Binnacle DR does not offer parking.
Does 3030 Binnacle DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3030 Binnacle DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Binnacle DR have a pool?
No, 3030 Binnacle DR does not have a pool.
Does 3030 Binnacle DR have accessible units?
No, 3030 Binnacle DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Binnacle DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 Binnacle DR has units with dishwashers.
