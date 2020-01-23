All apartments in Naples
203 Bay PT
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

203 Bay PT

203 Bay Point · (239) 325-3516
Location

203 Bay Point, Naples, FL 34103
Moorings

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5907 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
media room
Professionally Decorated, 4 bedroom/Office/4.5 Bath; Elevator; Media Room; Wet Bar; 1st + 2nd Floor Laundry rooms; Vaulted and Tray Ceilings; Indoor and Outdoor Fireplaces; Cascading Staircase; Infinity Pool/Spa;. Dramatic, 180' Bay Views. This Moorings House has Bay Views from Every Room, upstairs and downstairs. The Living Room offers Cream-Colored Couches, Two High-Back Chairs, upholstered in Aqua/Cream, Fireplace, accompany tables, lamps. The Family Room has a large, L-Shaped couch, Two chairs, Large Flat-Screen TV/DVD. The Upstairs "Media" Room has comfortable seating, large Flat-Screen TV, outdoor Balcony to enjoy the views. The Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, premium appliances, granite counters, gas range, wet bar, counter bar/stools. The Master Suite has a King-Size Bed, set in a rich Wood Bed-frame, Armoire with TV, walk-in closet, and private bath with Jacuzzi Tub, Walk-in Shower. The First and Second Guest Suites have Queen-size beds, The Third Guest Suite has Twin Beds; Each one has a walk-in closet, Private Bath. The Office has a Large Desk Area, WiFi, Fax, and Trundle Couch. Enjoy a Fabulous Heated Pool/Spa, with gorgeous Bay and Sunset Views. Large Boat Dock.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Bay PT have any available units?
203 Bay PT has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Bay PT have?
Some of 203 Bay PT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Bay PT currently offering any rent specials?
203 Bay PT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Bay PT pet-friendly?
No, 203 Bay PT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 203 Bay PT offer parking?
No, 203 Bay PT does not offer parking.
Does 203 Bay PT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 Bay PT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Bay PT have a pool?
Yes, 203 Bay PT has a pool.
Does 203 Bay PT have accessible units?
No, 203 Bay PT does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Bay PT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Bay PT has units with dishwashers.
