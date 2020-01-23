203 Bay PT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator pool guest suite hot tub internet access media room

Professionally Decorated, 4 bedroom/Office/4.5 Bath; Elevator; Media Room; Wet Bar; 1st + 2nd Floor Laundry rooms; Vaulted and Tray Ceilings; Indoor and Outdoor Fireplaces; Cascading Staircase; Infinity Pool/Spa;. Dramatic, 180' Bay Views. This Moorings House has Bay Views from Every Room, upstairs and downstairs. The Living Room offers Cream-Colored Couches, Two High-Back Chairs, upholstered in Aqua/Cream, Fireplace, accompany tables, lamps. The Family Room has a large, L-Shaped couch, Two chairs, Large Flat-Screen TV/DVD. The Upstairs "Media" Room has comfortable seating, large Flat-Screen TV, outdoor Balcony to enjoy the views. The Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, premium appliances, granite counters, gas range, wet bar, counter bar/stools. The Master Suite has a King-Size Bed, set in a rich Wood Bed-frame, Armoire with TV, walk-in closet, and private bath with Jacuzzi Tub, Walk-in Shower. The First and Second Guest Suites have Queen-size beds, The Third Guest Suite has Twin Beds; Each one has a walk-in closet, Private Bath. The Office has a Large Desk Area, WiFi, Fax, and Trundle Couch. Enjoy a Fabulous Heated Pool/Spa, with gorgeous Bay and Sunset Views. Large Boat Dock.