159 6th AVE S

Gorgeous custom built home situated one block from the white sand beaches & beautiful coastline of the Gulf of Mexico! Perfectly located right in the heart of Olde Naples & within walking distance to 3rd Street So. & 5th Avenue So. A short stroll to many upscale shops & restaurants, Sugden Theatre, the Naples Pier, Cambier Park for band concerts, art fairs, & a tennis facility for the more active guests. Spacious, yet private, this stunning house offers a split floor plan with a total of 5 bedrooms, a study-den offering a pull-out sofa sleeper, 4 full baths, a powder room, a game room complete with a Billiards table, a total of 8 flat screen HD TV's, poolside guest cabana & private bath, 2nd floor private guest area with 2 BR's & kitchenette. Enjoy a tropical heated pool & spa with western exposure for soaking in the afternoon sun & reveling in the spectacular sunsets! Professionally decorated this property offers a Coastal contemporary theme with an array of blues, grays & soothing shades of the Gulf! This property offers numerous upgrades such as elevated tray ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, stainless appliances, a gas fireplace, an outdoor kitchen with grill & so much more!