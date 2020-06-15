All apartments in Naples
159 6th AVE S

159 6th Avenue South · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Naples
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

159 6th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$33,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Gorgeous custom built home situated one block from the white sand beaches & beautiful coastline of the Gulf of Mexico! Perfectly located right in the heart of Olde Naples & within walking distance to 3rd Street So. & 5th Avenue So. A short stroll to many upscale shops & restaurants, Sugden Theatre, the Naples Pier, Cambier Park for band concerts, art fairs, & a tennis facility for the more active guests. Spacious, yet private, this stunning house offers a split floor plan with a total of 5 bedrooms, a study-den offering a pull-out sofa sleeper, 4 full baths, a powder room, a game room complete with a Billiards table, a total of 8 flat screen HD TV's, poolside guest cabana & private bath, 2nd floor private guest area with 2 BR's & kitchenette. Enjoy a tropical heated pool & spa with western exposure for soaking in the afternoon sun & reveling in the spectacular sunsets! Professionally decorated this property offers a Coastal contemporary theme with an array of blues, grays & soothing shades of the Gulf! This property offers numerous upgrades such as elevated tray ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, stainless appliances, a gas fireplace, an outdoor kitchen with grill & so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 6th AVE S have any available units?
159 6th AVE S has a unit available for $33,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 159 6th AVE S have?
Some of 159 6th AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 6th AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
159 6th AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 6th AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 159 6th AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 159 6th AVE S offer parking?
No, 159 6th AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 159 6th AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 159 6th AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 6th AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 159 6th AVE S has a pool.
Does 159 6th AVE S have accessible units?
No, 159 6th AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 159 6th AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 159 6th AVE S has units with dishwashers.
