1500 5th Ave S # 313

Amenities

gym pool concierge pool table tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge gym pool pool table hot tub internet access tennis court

Naples Bay Resort ( 1 Bed / 1 Bath ) Monthly Rate: $ 7,000 / Off-Season $ 3,000 - Weekly rentals available in 1 bedroom suite and 2 bedroom hotel units. Several to choose from. Enjoy all the amenities of a 5 Star REsort but have a large suite with your own kitchen and laundry. Walk or take free shuttle to 5th Avenue or Beach, Tin City, Bayfront and more. World Class amenities include 5 pools, hot tubs, lap pool, World Class Fitness Center and Luxury Spa, top notch tennis and golf and private Country Clubs. In addition a Marina, Boat rentals and more. Golf privileges at several private Country Club.



(RLNE5812739)