Home
/
Naples, FL
/
1500 5th Ave S # 313
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1500 5th Ave S # 313

1500 5th Avenue South · (239) 353-2879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1500 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Royal Harbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
concierge
pool table
tennis court
clubhouse
Naples Bay Resort ( 1 Bed / 1 Bath ) Monthly Rate: $ 7,000 / Off-Season $ 3,000 - Weekly rentals available in 1 bedroom suite and 2 bedroom hotel units. Several to choose from. Enjoy all the amenities of a 5 Star REsort but have a large suite with your own kitchen and laundry. Walk or take free shuttle to 5th Avenue or Beach, Tin City, Bayfront and more. World Class amenities include 5 pools, hot tubs, lap pool, World Class Fitness Center and Luxury Spa, top notch tennis and golf and private Country Clubs. In addition a Marina, Boat rentals and more. Golf privileges at several private Country Club.

(RLNE5812739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

