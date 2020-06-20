All apartments in Naples
Find more places like 1491 Chesapeake Avenue B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
1491 Chesapeake Avenue B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1491 Chesapeake Avenue B

1491 Chesapeake Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1491 Chesapeake Avenue, Naples, FL 34102
Royal Harbor

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
****WATER FRONT- GULF ACCESS- BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED CONDO WITH WATER VIEWS*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=R2hDis6kK6P

Enjoy staying in this beautifully decorated condo with amazing water views of the canal. 2 Bedroom Plus a den/third bedroom and 2 baths. This home has well maintained dock and has gulf access which is wonderful for boaters. Ground floor unit with updated kitchen and baths, granite, stainless steel appliances and private shared pool. Only one mile from 5th avenue with shopping, dining and entertainment.

Rental Rates:
Jan-March $5,000
April, Nov, Dec $4,450
Oct $3,000

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4807511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1491 Chesapeake Avenue B have any available units?
1491 Chesapeake Avenue B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Naples, FL.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 1491 Chesapeake Avenue B have?
Some of 1491 Chesapeake Avenue B's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1491 Chesapeake Avenue B currently offering any rent specials?
1491 Chesapeake Avenue B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1491 Chesapeake Avenue B pet-friendly?
No, 1491 Chesapeake Avenue B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 1491 Chesapeake Avenue B offer parking?
Yes, 1491 Chesapeake Avenue B does offer parking.
Does 1491 Chesapeake Avenue B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1491 Chesapeake Avenue B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1491 Chesapeake Avenue B have a pool?
Yes, 1491 Chesapeake Avenue B has a pool.
Does 1491 Chesapeake Avenue B have accessible units?
No, 1491 Chesapeake Avenue B does not have accessible units.
Does 1491 Chesapeake Avenue B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1491 Chesapeake Avenue B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Reach
2000 River Reach Dr
Naples, FL 34104
TGM Bermuda Island
3320 Bermuda Isle Cir
Naples, FL 34109
The Falls of Portofino
7047 Ambrosia Ln
Naples, FL 34119
Belvedere At Quail Run
260 Quail Forest Boulevard
Naples, FL 34105
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir
Naples, FL 34113
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122
Naples, FL 34113
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr
Naples, FL 34112

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaples Apartments with Parking
Naples Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University