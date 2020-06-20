1491 Chesapeake Avenue B

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

****WATER FRONT- GULF ACCESS- BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED CONDO WITH WATER VIEWS*** - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=R2hDis6kK6P



Enjoy staying in this beautifully decorated condo with amazing water views of the canal. 2 Bedroom Plus a den/third bedroom and 2 baths. This home has well maintained dock and has gulf access which is wonderful for boaters. Ground floor unit with updated kitchen and baths, granite, stainless steel appliances and private shared pool. Only one mile from 5th avenue with shopping, dining and entertainment.



Rental Rates:

Jan-March $5,000

April, Nov, Dec $4,450

Oct $3,000



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4807511)