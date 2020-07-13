All apartments in Mount Dora
2960 NORTHLAND ROAD
Last updated May 29 2019 at 2:33 PM

2960 NORTHLAND ROAD

2960 Northland Road · No Longer Available
Location

2960 Northland Road, Mount Dora, FL 32757
Sylvan Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
media room
extra storage
lobby
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
lobby
media room
Newly renovated 3/1 cottage in Mount Dora - Welcome home to your cozy 3/1 cottage in Mount Doras desirable and popular Sylvan Shores. New kitchen cabinets, carpet and fresh paint. Enjoy sitting on your covered front porch, or out on the back patio in your fully fenced yard where there is a shed for additional storage. Walk or bike to Sylvan Shores Park and enjoy the scenery as you go around the lake. You will be 1/4 mile to Triangle Elementary School and close to new retail and the Epic movie theaters. Down the street are Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx, Wal-Mart, Target, Aldi, Tijuana Flats, Chick-Fil-A, Panera, and much more. Historic downtown is 5 minutes away with quaint shops, cafes, full-service marina, parks and frequent festivals for weekend outings. Looking for some camping? Wekiva Falls and Trimble Park are a short drive away.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4825298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2960 NORTHLAND ROAD have any available units?
2960 NORTHLAND ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 2960 NORTHLAND ROAD have?
Some of 2960 NORTHLAND ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2960 NORTHLAND ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2960 NORTHLAND ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 NORTHLAND ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2960 NORTHLAND ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 2960 NORTHLAND ROAD offer parking?
No, 2960 NORTHLAND ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2960 NORTHLAND ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2960 NORTHLAND ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 NORTHLAND ROAD have a pool?
No, 2960 NORTHLAND ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2960 NORTHLAND ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2960 NORTHLAND ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 NORTHLAND ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2960 NORTHLAND ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2960 NORTHLAND ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2960 NORTHLAND ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
