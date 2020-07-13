2960 NORTHLAND ROAD

Amenities

Newly renovated 3/1 cottage in Mount Dora - Welcome home to your cozy 3/1 cottage in Mount Doras desirable and popular Sylvan Shores. New kitchen cabinets, carpet and fresh paint. Enjoy sitting on your covered front porch, or out on the back patio in your fully fenced yard where there is a shed for additional storage. Walk or bike to Sylvan Shores Park and enjoy the scenery as you go around the lake. You will be 1/4 mile to Triangle Elementary School and close to new retail and the Epic movie theaters. Down the street are Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx, Wal-Mart, Target, Aldi, Tijuana Flats, Chick-Fil-A, Panera, and much more. Historic downtown is 5 minutes away with quaint shops, cafes, full-service marina, parks and frequent festivals for weekend outings. Looking for some camping? Wekiva Falls and Trimble Park are a short drive away.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4825298)