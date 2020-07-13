1150 N Clayton Apt "B",

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3.1 Mount Dora - Fenced in back yard -garage-workshop - Rent $950 Security $950 - 3 bedroom one bath home

fenced in back yard with Garage-workshop

washer and dryer on premises - courtesy or bring your own -

Pets welcome $250 Non refundable- large and small pets

Application Fee $50 per adult



(RLNE5438413)