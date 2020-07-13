All apartments in Mount Dora
Find more places like 1150 N Clayton Apt "B",.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Dora, FL
/
1150 N Clayton Apt "B",
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:53 AM

1150 N Clayton Apt "B",

1150 North Clayton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Dora
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1150 North Clayton Street, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3.1 Mount Dora - Fenced in back yard -garage-workshop - Rent $950 Security $950 - 3 bedroom one bath home
fenced in back yard with Garage-workshop
washer and dryer on premises - courtesy or bring your own -
Pets welcome $250 Non refundable- large and small pets
Application Fee $50 per adult

(RLNE5438413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", have any available units?
1150 N Clayton Apt "B", doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
Is 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", currently offering any rent specials?
1150 N Clayton Apt "B", is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", pet-friendly?
Yes, 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", is pet friendly.
Does 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", offer parking?
Yes, 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", offers parking.
Does 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", have a pool?
No, 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", does not have a pool.
Does 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", have accessible units?
No, 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", have units with dishwashers?
No, 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", have units with air conditioning?
No, 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757

Similar Pages

Mount Dora 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMount Dora 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Mount Dora Apartments with BalconiesMount Dora Dog Friendly Apartments
Mount Dora Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLSouth Brooksville, FL
Bithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FLHolly Hill, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLMeadow Woods, FLPoinciana, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLEdgewater, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach