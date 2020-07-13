3.1 Mount Dora - Fenced in back yard -garage-workshop - Rent $950 Security $950 - 3 bedroom one bath home fenced in back yard with Garage-workshop washer and dryer on premises - courtesy or bring your own - Pets welcome $250 Non refundable- large and small pets Application Fee $50 per adult
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", have any available units?
1150 N Clayton Apt "B", doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
Is 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", currently offering any rent specials?
1150 N Clayton Apt "B", is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", pet-friendly?
Yes, 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", is pet friendly.
Does 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", offer parking?
Yes, 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", offers parking.
Does 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", have a pool?
No, 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", does not have a pool.
Does 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", have accessible units?
No, 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", have units with dishwashers?
No, 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", have units with air conditioning?
No, 1150 N Clayton Apt "B", does not have units with air conditioning.