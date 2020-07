Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Highland Oaks 3 bedroom home boasts a huge living room and master suite, garden tub, dinette, bonus room, formal dining room, inside laundry, and lanai! Awesome location, in a quiet neighborhood, near shopping, major highways and the new Turnpike exit! Home is currently listed For Sale. If rented, it will be removed from the Sales market.

RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED