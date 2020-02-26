All apartments in Minneola
Minneola, FL
908 Black Oak Way
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

908 Black Oak Way

908 Black Oak Way · No Longer Available
Minneola
Apartments with Garages
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Location

908 Black Oak Way, Minneola, FL 34715

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- RENTAL INFO & REQUIREMENTS

-Pets allowed ($45 pet fee per month/ $75 for 2 pets) No dangerous breeds.
-Minimum 600 credit score.
-No felony's or evictions of any kind.
-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.
-3 month minimum at current job.
-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.
-1 week max hold upon lease sign
-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.
-Each person over 18 needs to fill out/pay a SEPARATE application.
-Applications need to be filled out 100% including attachments.
-Please allow applications to be processed within 1-3 business days.

CALL BRITTANY FOR SHOWING APPOINTMENTS (352) 449-9246

APPLICATION LINK https://mizz.appfolio.com/listings/

(RLNE3438486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Black Oak Way have any available units?
908 Black Oak Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneola, FL.
Is 908 Black Oak Way currently offering any rent specials?
908 Black Oak Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Black Oak Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Black Oak Way is pet friendly.
Does 908 Black Oak Way offer parking?
No, 908 Black Oak Way does not offer parking.
Does 908 Black Oak Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Black Oak Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Black Oak Way have a pool?
No, 908 Black Oak Way does not have a pool.
Does 908 Black Oak Way have accessible units?
No, 908 Black Oak Way does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Black Oak Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Black Oak Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 Black Oak Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 Black Oak Way does not have units with air conditioning.
