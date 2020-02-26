908 Black Oak Way

Amenities

- RENTAL INFO & REQUIREMENTS



-Pets allowed ($45 pet fee per month/ $75 for 2 pets) No dangerous breeds.

-Minimum 600 credit score.

-No felony's or evictions of any kind.

-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.

-3 month minimum at current job.

-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.

-1 week max hold upon lease sign

-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.

-Each person over 18 needs to fill out/pay a SEPARATE application.

-Applications need to be filled out 100% including attachments.

-Please allow applications to be processed within 1-3 business days.



CALL BRITTANY FOR SHOWING APPOINTMENTS (352) 449-9246



APPLICATION LINK https://mizz.appfolio.com/listings/



(RLNE3438486)